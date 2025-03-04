Man Wanted in Break-in at Senior Living Center in Smyrna

March 4, 2025 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the individual pictured below. On February 28, 2025, a black male wearing a green and blue puffer jacket, a yellow hoodie underneath, pajama pants, white socks, and what appear to be black slippers or Crocs, broke into an apartment at the Traditions Senior Living Center in Smyrna.

A resident awoke to find the male standing in her living room, and when confronted, he exited through the patio door. Security cameras captured the suspect emerging from the wooded area between the apartment building and Stonecrest Hospital. The male pulled on several patio door handles before moving out of the camera’s field of view near the victim’s apartment. Several minutes later, he was seen running from the area of the victim’s apartment. The suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocked hair.

The yellow hoodie covered his head during most of the video, but when he was seen running from the apartment, the hood was down, revealing possibly shorter dreadlocks. If you have any information that could help identify him, please contact Detective Andrew Schaefer at (615) 267-5048 or via email at [email protected].

