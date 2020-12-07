Man wanted for almost striking deputies. Wanted in 3 counties

A man wanted on multiple warrants almost struck several Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies with a Chevrolet Suburban when they tried to arrest him Sunday in La Vergne, a sheriff’s sergeant said.

Steven Tyler Ralston, who was located at 129 Rocky Tock St., almost struck deputies when they approached him, said Sgt. Bryant Gregory. Cpl. George Barrett pursued him to Waldron Road onto Interstate 24 near Bell Road where the pursuit ended.

“Ralston is a confirmed gang member with the Aryan Brotherhood, has a history of being armed, and has made threats to law enforcement that he will not go back to jail,” Gregory said.

He is wanted for:

Felony evading arrest with risk of death or injury of Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies Sunday.

Felony evading arrest with a vehicle and felony reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon in Williamson County.

Felony aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor theft in Smyrna.

Felony theft of a motorcycle in Maury County.

If you see Ralston, please contact your local police immediately or the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770. Do not approach him.

Deputies returned to the home where they located Payton Bozeman, who was charged with theft in Rutherford County and aggravated burglary in Bedford County.

A stolen Chevrolet Cavalier was located on the property.