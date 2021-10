Do you know this man? He is wanted for stealing a vehicle from the Dollar General on N. Thompson Lane on September 28.

The man appears to have walked to the business and paced around the car for a short time, and then got into it and drove away. The car is a blue 2003 Infiniti G35.

If you know this man or see this stolen car, please call Det. Arrington at 629 201 5522.