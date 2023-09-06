Man Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run Near BNA; Exit Ramp Closes

Morgan Mitchell
September 6, 2023 – Metro Nashville Police are investigating a crash involving a male pedestrian near the Nashville International Airport.

Police say the man was injured on the south exit ramp for Donelson Pke from I-40 east, causing the exit ramp to close.

He reported he was hit by a truck which left the scene.

He was transported to Vanderbilt with serious injuries.

