Man’s Body Recovered from Cumberland River

Fire Department personnel Saturday morning recovered the body of a man from the Cumberland River. A fisherman reported seeing the body around 9 a.m. near mile marker 183.

The deceased man recovered from the Cumberland River Saturday morning is identified as Christopher J. Jenkins, 28, of Nashville.

He was fully clothed and was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black shoes. The body showed signs of decomposition. There were no apparent signs of foul play.

The Medical Examiner will work to identify him and determine his cause of death.

