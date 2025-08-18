Man Killed After Allegedly Forcing Himself Into Home

August 18, 2025 – A Rutherford County man was killed Saturday afternoon at a Golden Valley Drive home in Christiana, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s supervisor said.

A guest of a resident on Golden Valley Drive retrieved his handgun when someone appeared to have forcefully tried to enter the home he was in with his family, said Rutherford County Sheriff’s Lt. Steve Craig.

“Several rounds were fired leaving one person dead,” Craig said.

Detectives are investigating all aspects of the case that remains active.

