A man has been indicted by a Rutherford County Grand Jury in connection with the death of a baby in Murfreesboro in October 2023, WSMV reports.

According to Murfreesboro Police, officers responded to reports of an unresponsive child on Bishop Street October 24. The baby was later pronounced dead at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Scott W. Smith has been charged with aggravated child neglect and first-degree murder.

