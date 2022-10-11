Man Hit By Double Locomotive in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police Department and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a man hit by a double locomotive behind Beaman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on S. Church St. Tuesday morning.

The preliminary details show the locomotive engineer sounded the horn continuously once he saw the 24-year-old man walking along side of the CSX tracks with his head down. The double locomotive had started to slow down and was believed to be traveling around 40 to 50 mph when it struck the man’s left shoulder area, knocking him over.

The 24-year-old called 911 himself. He was treated by MFRD and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services personnel and then taken to the hospital for evaluation and further treatment. There were no rail cars attached to the double locomotive engines. CSX is investigating.