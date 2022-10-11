Tuesday, October 11, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeMurfreesboroMan Hit By Double Locomotive in Murfreesboro
FeaturedMurfreesboroNewsRutherford County

Man Hit By Double Locomotive in Murfreesboro

Source Staff
By Source Staff
0
80
LOCOMOTIVE

Murfreesboro Police Department and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a man hit by a double locomotive behind Beaman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on S. Church St. Tuesday morning.

LOCOMOTIVEThe preliminary details show the locomotive engineer sounded the horn continuously once he saw the 24-year-old man walking along side of the CSX tracks with his head down. The double locomotive had started to slow down and was believed to be traveling around 40 to 50 mph when it struck the man’s left shoulder area, knocking him over.

The 24-year-old called 911 himself. He was treated by MFRD and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services personnel and then taken to the hospital for evaluation and further treatment. There were no rail cars attached to the double locomotive engines. CSX is investigating.

SourceMurfreesboro Police
Previous articleKroger Offering $5 Coupon to Customers Who Receive Flu Shot
Next articleHardee’s Crowns 2022 Hardee’s Biscuit Baker Competition Champion
Source Staff
Source Staff
This article is a press release provided to the media for distribution.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.