Man Found Unconscious in La Vergne Pronounced Dead

May 1, 2025 – A man found unconscious early Thursday morning in La Vergne has been pronounced deceased. Officers responded to a call near the intersection of Old Nashville Highway and Murray Lane where an elderly male was discovered unresponsive on the ground.

Emergency personnel arrived shortly after and attempted life-saving measures. The man was later declared deceased at the scene. Officials have confirmed that the family has been notified.

The roadway surrounding the incident is currently shut down as police continue to investigate. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Authorities say this remains an active investigation.

Source: La Vergne Police

