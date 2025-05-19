Man Found Shot Dead on Interstate 24

May 19, 2025 – One man died after he was found suffering gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon on Interstate 24 near the Waldron Road exit in La Vergne, Rutherford County Sheriff’s detectives said.

Dispatchers received the call just before 4 p.m. about the man inside a vehicle. Deputies, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, La Vergne Police and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded to the scene.

Sheriff’s detectives are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

Source: RCSO

