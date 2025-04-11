Man Facing Multiple Charges in La Vergne Including DUI, Attempted Escape

April 8, 2025 – On Tuesday, La Vergne police observed a suspicious vehicle parked outside of a closed business. While speaking with the individual inside of the vehicle, the officer noticed several open containers of alcohol in plain view.

As the officer continued to speak with him and advised the individual that he was not free to leave, the individual fled the scene in his vehicle, starting a brief pursuit. The individual ultimately collided with a parked car and fled on foot. Thanks to the officer’s quick response, he was taken into custody.

While receiving medical attention at the hospital, the individual attempted to escape again but was quickly secured. He now is facing multiple charges including DUI, felony evading, misdemeanor evading, resisting arrest, and attempted escape.

Source: La Vergne Police Department

