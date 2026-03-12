Man Facing Charges After Firing Rounds On Manchester Highway

A man armed with firearms and experiencing a crisis was taken into custody without injury Thursday on Manchester Highway, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s supervisor said.

Deputies responded to his home for a welfare check after he apparently suffered the crisis for three days, said Sgt. Nick Coble. They learned he threatened family members Wednesday. While gathering information at a neighbor’s home, deputies heard multiple sounds of gunfire at the residence.

The house was located between Manchester Highway and close to Interstate 24.

Supervisors feared the man might randomly fire at travelers on the nearby interstate so as a precaution they closed Manchester Highway and requested Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers to close I-24.

Crisis Response Team deputies attempted to reach him by phone for negotiations but he didn’t answer. Drone operators, K9 teams and the Sheriff’s and Murfreesboro Police SWAT Teams monitored his movement inside and outside the house and heard several more gunfire sounds from inside the home.

“SWAT took him into custody as he exited the house,” Coble said.

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics and Rutherford County Fire-Rescue firefighters were on standby near the scene.

“All agencies worked together and had the best outcome we could have,” Coble said.

Charges are pending.

