Man Faces Attempted Murder in Murfreesboro Shooting

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers arrest a man after a shooting and brief foot pursuit on Wednesday, May 31.

Keonza Scales, 19, ran from police but was quickly taken into custody after the shooting. Scales is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

MPD officers responded to the parking lot of the old Mid-TN Expo Center, 1664 Middle Tennessee Blvd. after an officer heard gunshots. A 22-year-old man was located at a nearby gas station suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was flown to the hospital by helicopter. His condition is not known.

The preliminary investigation shows Scales, another man, and a 17-year-old, were driving through the parking lot of the old expo center around 12:15 a.m. Scales asked the driver to stop after seeing someone, he thought he recognized. Scales approached the 22-year-old man and started shooting at him.

Officers saw a red Dodge pickup leaving the parking lot where the shooting occurred with no headlights on. Officers conducted a traffic stop, and that’s when Scales got out of the truck and took off running. He was taken into custody behind the old Kroger grocery store.

An AR-15 and several handguns were found inside the pickup.

Investigators are still interviewing others involved. The investigation is on-going.

Scales is currently being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $113,000 bond. A hearing is set June 29 in General Sessions Court.