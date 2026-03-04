Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication

Dana Ahmed, 28, surrendered himself last week on six outstanding warrants, including vehicular homicide by intoxication for the January 5th multi-vehicle crash on Una Antioch Pike at Piccadilly Row that claimed the life of Pamela Cruz, 26.

Cruz was driving her Toyota Corolla and turning left onto Piccadilly Row when a westbound Mercedes C300, driven by Ahmed, struck the passenger side of the Toyota at a high rate of speed.

The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to collide with a Nissan Altima. Cruz was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

Ahmed and the driver of the Nissan were also transported to Vanderbilt with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ahmed’s blood alcohol level was .101%. He also tested positive for THC, Benzoylecgonine, and fentanyl. A search warrant was conducted on the Mercedes’ airbag module. Ahmed was traveling 99 MPH five seconds prior to the crash and slowed to 85 MPH at the time of airbag deployment. The speed limit on Una Antioch Pike is 35 MPH.

In addition to vehicular homicide by intoxication, Ahmed is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun under the influence, and violating his conditions of release from Rutherford County/LaVergne, which prohibited him from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances, and possessing or purchasing a firearm. He has a prior DUI conviction (2017) in Rutherford County,

Ahmed, of LaVergne, remains jailed on $30,000 bond.

