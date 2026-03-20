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Home Crime Man Charged With Second-degree Murder In Murfreesboro Homicide

Man Charged With Second-degree Murder In Murfreesboro Homicide

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Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department

Murfreesboro Police arrested a 33-year-old man after detectives identified him as a suspect in the homicide of a 35-year-old woman on Thursday, March 19.

Officers responded to 130 block of Fairfax Dr., regarding a report of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found the woman deceased inside a mobile home.

Violent Crimes detectives investigated the scene and determined the circumstances were consistent with a homicide. Patrol officers subsequently located Arthur Moore, 33, and took him into custody.

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Detectives transported Moore to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, where he is charged with second-degree murder. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

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