Man Charged with Immigration and Firearm Offenses for Shooting a Man in Front of His Daughter

March 11, 2025 – A federal indictment unsealed today charges Jose Guadalupe Vazquez-Delgado, 36, of Mexico, with possession of ammunition by an illegal alien and unlawful reentry into the United States, announced Robert E. McGuire, Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.

According to court documents, Vazquez was drinking heavily in a house in Antioch, Tennessee, when he started arguing with the victim. The argument continued outside of the house, and the victim’s seven-year-old daughter followed the men outside. Moments later, Vazquez shot the victim numerous times before running away from the house. The victim was transported to the hospital where he received life-saving emergency surgery. Vazquez left 14 shell casings, his truck, his Mexican passport, and other items at the house. Before this shooting incident, immigration officials had previously deported Vazquez from the United States to Mexico on at least two prior occasions.

If convicted, Vazquez faces up to fifteen years in federal prison for the firearms offense and up to two years in prison for the immigration offense.

“Operations like this underscore the FBI’s commitment to working with our partners to keep dangerous people and weapons from infecting our communities” said Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico of the FBI Nashville Field Office. “The FBI in Tennessee is committed to actively investigating and apprehending individuals wanted for federal violations and those unlawfully present in the United States and remains steadfast in its mission to uphold the Constitution.”

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Nashville Field Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ahmed A. Safeeullah and Joshua Kurtzman are prosecuting the case.

Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Tennessee

