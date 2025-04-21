Man Charged With DUI Near City Hall

At approximately 2:17 AM Friday morning, La Vergne Police Officers observed a vehicle stopped near City Hall with its hazard lights activated and the back windshield shattered. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers found the driver unresponsive and immediately requested EMS.

Officers were able to wake the driver before EMS arrived and observed clear signs of impairment. Once EMS was on scene, the individual became agitated and was subsequently placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence. He was then transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

La Vergne PD reminds the community that driving under the influence is never worth the risk. According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), someone is killed or injured in a drunk driving crash every 79 seconds.

