Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

A man accused of selling heroin to a woman who later died was charged with allegedly leaving her body Friday at Nice Mill Dam, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective reported.

Cory T. Sain, 27, of Howard Road near Murfreesboro was charged Saturday with abuse of the corpse of Tiffany Vickers, tampering with evidence and possession of heroin for resale by Detective Joseph Duncan.

Deputy Sean White reported the body of Vickers, 31, of North Cove in Murfreesboro was found by visitors to Nice Mill Friday night.

Duncan reported Sain told him Vickers used the illegal drug in his car and later stopped breathing. Sain told Duncan he and a passenger allegedly left her body in the parking lot.

The passenger has not been charged.

Sain apparently removed message about the drug transaction from social media, the detective reported.

Detective Lt. Todd Sparks said additional details could not be released now.

“This is still a very active investigation,” Sparks said.

Sain is being held on $110,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set Jan. 27 in General Sessions Court.

