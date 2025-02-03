Man Charged in Murfreesboro Lowe’s Theft

February 3, 2024 – MPD Real Time Crime Center Boro Safe Watch License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras alerted officers of a car that left the scene of a theft from Lowe’s on Friday, Jan. 31.

After officers stopped the car, the driver, Terrance Smotherman resisted arrest and later tried to run from the police. Stolen power tools, valued at more than $700, were found inside the car.

Smotherman was arrested and charged with theft under $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting, stop, halt, frisk, and escape.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Murfreesboro Police

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email