Man Charged After Police Chase In Stolen Vehicle Ends In Lebanon

One person is facing multiple charges after leading Lebanon Police on a chase in a stolen car Wednesday night.

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The Lebanon Police Department received information from the Murfreesboro Police Department that Jean Perez Velasco, 22, was spotted driving a stolen purple Dodge Charger. Police say Velasco had fled Murfreesboro and was believed to be heading toward Lebanon.

Murfreesboro Police also reported to Lebanon officers that Velasco was wanted on charges of felony theft and aggravated domestic assault.

Lebanon officers attempted to conduct a high-risk traffic stop after locating the stolen Charger. However, police say Velesco refused to stop, leading officers on a pursuit that ended in the Webster Estates neighborhood.

Velasco was taken into custody without incident where he was charged locally with DUI, felony evading arrest, and driving on a revoked license, in addition to his outstanding warrants.

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