March 18, 2025 – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man suspected of taking a weed trimmer.

It happened from a resident’s house March 9 off U.S. Highway 41 South (Manchester Highway).

If you have any information about him and his vehicle, please contact Sheriff’s Detective Christian Wrather at 615-904-3093 or [email protected].

Source: RCSO

