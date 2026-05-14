Thursday, May 14, 2026
No menu items!
Home Murfreesboro Man Arrested in Shots Fired Incident

Man Arrested in Shots Fired Incident

By
Source Staff
-
0
45
Photo: Murfreesboro Police Dept.

One man was taken into custody Wednesday evening after allegedly firing shots at another person and striking a nearby home.

The incident happened around 6:55 p.m. in the 2200 block of Patriot Drive.

According to authorities, a Murfreesboro Police Department drone assisted responding officers in quickly locating and apprehending the suspect.

No injuries were reported, though investigators say the gunfire caused damage to a residence.

More Crime News

The incident remains under investigation.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×