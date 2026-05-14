Man Arrested in Shots Fired Incident

One man was taken into custody Wednesday evening after allegedly firing shots at another person and striking a nearby home.
The incident happened around 6:55 p.m. in the 2200 block of Patriot Drive.
According to authorities, a Murfreesboro Police Department drone assisted responding officers in quickly locating and apprehending the suspect.
No injuries were reported, though investigators say the gunfire caused damage to a residence.
The incident remains under investigation.
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