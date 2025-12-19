Man Arrested in Sexual Battery Case in Nashville, Murfreesboro

A fugitive returned to Nashville this month to answer charges of sexual battery by an authority figure and indecent exposure while he was an assistant manager at a fast-food restaurant has been the subject of a similar complaint in Murfreesboro, and Youth Services detectives want to know whether there are other potential victims in the Nashville area.

Malcom L. Grant, 27, was arrested recently in Paducah, Kentucky, on a marijuana case. Authorities there saw that he was wanted in Nashville and contacted the MNPD.

The arrest warrants against Grant stem from a complaint earlier this year from a 17-year-old girl who was working at a Gallatin Pike chicken restaurant. Grant was the assistant manager. The 17-year-old said that on February 27, while she was working in the office, Grant stood behind her and intentionally/inappropriately touched her buttocks. Police made contact with the restaurant’s regional manager who reviewed video surveillance. It showed Grant exposing himself in the office without the girl’s knowledge while standing behind her. Grant was fired from the restaurant. Arrest warrants naming him were issued on the evening of March 1, the same day police were made aware of his conduct.

Detectives have learned that Grant is also wanted in Murfreesboro in connection with failing to appear in court on a 2023 case in which he is alleged to have repeatedly/inappropriately touched the buttocks of a 16-year-old male with whom he worked at a Murfreesboro pizza restaurant.

Youth Services detectives ask that any other persons in the Nashville area who have concerns about inappropriate conduct by Grant, in a restaurant setting or otherwise, to contact their office at 615-862-7417.

