Detectives arrested Cotey Nelson, 32, on Friday, July 10 & charged him with attempted second-degree murder.

The 28-year-old female victim suffered serious head injuries after being tossed from the hood of a vehicle driven by Nelson on July 9 after an argument between the two. The victim is in critical condition.

Nelson is being held on a $70,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set Oct. 12 in General Sessions Court.

