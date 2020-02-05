Man Arrested in Connection with RV Fire

Rutherford County Fire Rescue’s (RCFR) Arson Investigation Unit has charged a male suspect with setting fire to personal property after investigating an RV/camper fire that occurred on January 9, 2020.

Crews responded to the area of Saddle Drive and Crest Drive just after 2:00 p.m. on January 9 for reports of an intentionally set camper trailer fire.

After conducting an investigation, RCFR’s Arson/Investigation Unit determined that Robert Christopher Fulton, 29, was responsible for the fire. Fulton was found in the area a short time after the fire and had to be transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for burn injuries.

Fulton was arrested on January 30 and booked into Rutherford County Jail.

Side note: This was the Unit’s second arrest last week. Just one day prior, Savannah Weaver, 23, was charged with aggravated arson after RCFR, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services crews discovered she set fire to a bed in a home on Woodbury Pike during what turned out to be a domestic assault situation.

