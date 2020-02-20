Man Arrested for Robbing Two Murfreesboro Banks

‪A man has been arrested for robbing two Murfreesboro banks four months apart, using only a note.

Devon Gault, 24, of Murfreesboro, was arrested Wed., Feb. 19, for two counts of aggravated robbery.

The latest bank robbery happened Feb. 19, at the First National Bank, 3427 Memorial Blvd., around 3:05 p.m. Gault handed a teller a note demanding money. The note stated he had a gun, but he didn’t display one.

Less than an hour after the robbery, he was spotted in a treeline near Regency Park Dr. He was taken into custody without incident by members of the Criminal Investigations Division.

The first robbery happened on Tues, Oct. 8, 2019, at the First Tennessee Bank, 123 W. Thompson Lane. Gault entered the bank about 3:00 p.m., handed a teller a note, stating he had a gun. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations assisted with the investigations of both robberies.

Gault remains at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $70,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court, Feb. 24.

MORE CRIME NEWS