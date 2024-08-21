Man Arrested for July Vandalism of Rainbow Crosswalk in East Nashville

August 20, 2024 – Metro Nashville detectives have arrested 24-year-old Isaiah D. Tester on a charge of vandalizing government property for pouring a black paint-like liquid over the rainbow crosswalk at S. 14th and Woodland Streets on the afternoon of July 2.

The crosswalk was created at the end of Pride Month in June.

A tip to Nashville Crime Stoppers led to the identification of Tester as the suspect. He was taken into custody Wednesday in Murfreesboro, where he lives.

The investigation shows that Tester worked for a vehicle window replacement company, was driving one of his employer’s vans on July 2, and is believed to have used windshield prep primer to deface the crosswalk.

Tester is alleged to have admitted to the vandalism after being confronted by a co-worker. He was ultimately fired from the company.

Tester also admitted to the vandalism in an interview with detectives Wednesday afternoon.

Source: MNPD

