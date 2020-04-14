Murfreesboro, Tenn. – A Murfreesboro man has been charged with arson after setting a car on fire at a home where he once lived on Monday evening, April 13. The man then had a stand-off with police before being taken into custody.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) crews were dispatched to the car fire at 11:37 p.m. in the 1000 block of Jones Blvd. Monday night and arrived on scene within five minutes.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke was coming from the vehicle and fire was visible in the back seat. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

MFRD Fire Marshal Carl Peas and Life Safety Officer Shan Womack arrived on scene to investigate. The preliminary investigation concluded the fire was started intentionally, causing nearly $10,000 in damage to the car.

Around 12:34 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers responded to the 900 block of Hillcrest Dr. to reports of a suspicious person. Officers came in contact with arson suspect Dustin Hughes, 38. Hughes was holding a knife and refused commands to drop it. An officer used less-lethal rounds to subdue Hughes who dropped the knife and was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out before being transported to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

MPD charged Hughes with resisting arrest and MFRD has charged him with setting fire to personal property.

Hughes remains in jail on a $6,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions court August 13.

