Man Arrested for Arson After Rutherford County House Fire

July 8, 2025 – Rutherford County Fire Rescue and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 4000 block of Betty Ford Road for a residential structure fire on July 7 at 5:39 PM.

Fire and Sheriff’s Office units arrived on the scene and observed smoke coming from the residence.

Responders were informed of reports that the fire had been intentionally set.

Investigators from the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office quickly responded to the scene. RCSO Deputies and RCFMO Investigators began searching for the suspect, who was ultimately spotted by a drone in a field behind the residence.

The suspect, identified as Timothy Graham, was taken into custody by Sheriff’s Deputies.

An investigation by the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office revealed that Graham had intentionally set the fire before he fled the scene.

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office charged Graham with Arson. He was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and held on a $70,000 bond.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email