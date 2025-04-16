Man Arrested Following Attack at Walking Trail in Murfreesboro

April 26, 2025 – A man is arrested for attacking a woman out on her morning run on Monday, April 14.

Xavier Carter, 23, was identified as the possible suspect wanted for attacking the 18-year-old woman on the walking trail behind the Oakland’s Park on Maney Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Monday. Carter was taken into custody that afternoon after a theft was reported at the Murphy Express on Memorial Boulevard.

He is charged with kidnapping, sexual battery, and theft for shoplifting at the gas station.

Carter is being held on $30,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Source: Murfreesboro Police

