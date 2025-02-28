Man Arrested After Pointing Gun at Lebanon Citizens

February 28, 2025 – On Wednesday evening, Lebanon Police department received a report of a male subject that had pointed a gun at multiple citizens in response to being asked to leave the Sports World property after acting suspiciously in the parking lot. Officers arrived in moments to the area and located a subject matching the description in the parking lot of Don Fox Park. After being detained, officers located drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine.

The male, believed to be an undocumented immigrant, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine.

During the investigation, officers also identified and located a female who was present during the assault and accompanied the male subject from Sports World to the park. The female, a 37-year-old from La Vergne, had multiple warrants out of Nashville and a failure to appear warrant out of Rutherford County. She was taken into custody without incident.

Source: Lebanon Police Department

