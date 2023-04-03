Man Arrested after Firing Shot Inside a Nashville Target

A man has been arrested after police say he fired a shot inside a Target on April 1, 2023.

Metro Police responded to an active shooter call at the Target located on on Gallatin Pike North.

Investigators said a man, later identified as Jamar Simmons, fired a shot into the back wall of the store.

He then exited and fled in the maroon car. Metro Police released images in hopes that someone would have any information.

Officers were able to have the building cleared and the threat no longer remains.

Later that night, 31-year-old Jamar Simmons was arrested at his Madison residence.