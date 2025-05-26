Man Arrested After Burglary, Car Theft, Fleeing From Deputies In Another County

May 26, 2005 – A man is arrested after breaking into a home, stealing a car, fleeing from police, and leading another agency on a high-speed chase before causing a crash on Friday, May 23.

Tyler Hudson, 21, was taken into custody on South Rutherford Boulevard just before noon on Friday. Hudson faces charges of aggravated burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, retaliation for past actions for targeting a witness who testified against him in a previous shooting case in 2023, and parole violation from the Tennessee Department of Corrections. Additional charges may be pending from other agencies.

The preliminary investigation reveals that Hudson and another masked man broke into an apartment on Saint Andrews Drive and stole a gaming system and a purse containing car keys on Thursday, May 22. The car was reported stolen by the owner around 7:24 a.m. Friday.

Real Time Crime Center crime data analysts used LPR technology and the car’s tracking system to pinpoint the stolen car’s location. An MPD officer spotted the stolen car on Veterans Parkway early Friday morning. The vehicle subsequently sped away, and officers decided not to pursue the car for the safety of other drivers.

The car is eventually tracked to Cannon County. Cannon County Sheriff’s Department deputies pursue the vehicle back into Rutherford County at speeds over 100 MPH. Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to deploy a spike strip, but Hudson avoided running over it. Hudson then crashes into a vehicle at the intersection of John Bragg Highway and S. Rutherford Blvd., causing minor damage. Hudson finally stopped at S. Rutherford and Louise Street, where he was immediately taken into custody.

A female passenger jumped out of the stolen car and ran. MPD officers quickly apprehended her. She was identified as Myka Marable, 18, of Dickson. Marable was charged with evading arrest.

Hudson remains in jail at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center for $147,500 on the current charges. He is being held without bond for the parole violation. A hearing is set for July 14th in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Murfreesboro Police

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email