Man Arrested After Attempted Home Burglary in Lebanon

Lebanon Police Department received a call on Monday, June 26 of a burglary in progress to a residence. The caller advised that a male subject had thrown an object through a window and was attempting to enter the residence.

The subject fled the scene before officers arrived. However, MPO Carillo and Officer Foster were quickly able to locate a subject matching the description.

The male suspect was identified as Bryan Keith Cole and a records check revealed that he was on supervised release from Indiana for forced entry into a residence.

Mr. Cole was positively identified by the victim as the perpetrator of the burglary, he was subsequently arrested and charged with Aggravated Burglary and Felony Vandalism.

