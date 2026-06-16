Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Run Over Officer

A man was arrested after police say he almost struck an officer with his vehicle and then refusing to stop for police on Tuesday.

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According to preliminary information, officers were investigating after a witness reported seeing a man remove what appeared to be a card skimmer from a gas pump at a gas station on South Church Street.

When the first officer arrived and attempted to make contact with the driver, police say the man nearly ran over the officer before speeding away from the scene.

The driver eventually stopped near Interstate 840 and Burnt Knob Road, where he was taken into custody.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the incident. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time.

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