Man Allegedly Uses Device to Steal $5K From Murfreesboro ATM

Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department

September 3, 2024 – Murfreesboro detectives are attempting to identify the man who used some type of device to extract all the money out of an ATM at Murfreesboro City Limits Liquor & Wine, 5353 NW Broad Street, on Aug. 28.

The unidentified man reportedly took $5,460 from the ATM. He left in a white compact SUV. A similar incident occurred at a store in Coffee County by someone in the same vehicle.

If you can help identify this person of interest, please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

