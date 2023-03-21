Man Accused of Threatening Women with a Hammer Following Parking Lot Accident in Nashville



From Metro Police March 20, 2023

East Precinct detectives are working to identify the man who on March 11 threatened three women with a hammer after a traffic accident in the 900 block of Main Street.

Officers responded to reports of an armed individual around 10:20 a.m. They spoke to the victims who were visiting from out of state. The women reported that they were involved in a collision with the suspect’s car, a maroon Honda Civic, while parking. As they pulled into a space, the driver of the Honda Civic was pulling out and both vehicles front passenger sides made contact, causing minor damage.

The suspect allegedly grabbed a hammer and threatened to harm them and further damage their vehicle. The man then fled before police arrived. He is a black man who appears to be in his mid-20s. He is approximately six feet tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. The Honda Civic has a hubcap missing on the rear driver’s side.

Anyone recognizing him from the attached surveillance video/photograph is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463