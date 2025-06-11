Man Accused of Stealing Wallet at Smyrna Grocery Store

June 11, 2025 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the individual pictured above.

On 5/26/2025, at approximately 10:10 PM, the individual pictured entered the Food Lion located on Old Nashville Highway. A previous customer had forgotten their wallet in a shopping cart.

The individual took the cart and placed his own items over the victim’s wallet. After completing his purchase, the suspect left the store with the victim’s wallet.

If you have any information that could help identify the individual, please contact Det. Schaefer at 615-267-5048 or [email protected].

