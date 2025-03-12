Man Accused of Stealing Lego Set in Murfreesboro

March 12, 2025 – MPD detectives are attempting to identify him.

On March 5, the unidentified man is alleged to have switched the price tag on a Lego set, used the self-checkout and scanned the lower price tag at Target.

The same man returned on March 9 and switched the price tag on two more Lego sets and purchased them at a lower price.

He was seen leaving the store in an older model black Nissan Altima with faded paint. If you know this man, please contact Det. K. Ferree at 629-201-5628.

Source: Murfreesboro Police

