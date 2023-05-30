Man Accused of Stealing Car, Debit Card in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a stolen vehicle/debit card case.

On May 23, a Murfreesboro woman’s 2016 white Kia Optima was stolen from the Brownstone Apartments on New Lascassas Pike.

The victim reported to police that someone withdrew money from an ATM and made several other transactions at a gas station in Smyrna.

The stolen debit card was also used at a Vape store in Murfreesboro. The Kia has been entered into NCIC as stolen.

If you know this person of interest, please contact Detective Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638 or email 0992@murfreesborotn.gov.

