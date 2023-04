Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a fraud case.

On Feb. 23, a victim filed a police report stating a check he had written for $300, to pay a bill, was stolen, altered and cashed the next day at Ascend Federal Credit Union for $2,461.12.

The person of interest used another victim’s stolen ID to cash the check. If you know this individual, please contact Det. Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email at 0933@murfreesborotn.gov.