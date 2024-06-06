Man Accused of Posting KKK Flyers in Columbia Sentenced to 3 Years

June 5, 2024 – A Maury County judge has sentenced a man who is accused of distributing four Klu Klux Klan flyers in Columbia in July of last year, according to WSMV.

Daniel Lane Walls, of Sante Fe, pleaded guilty to four counts of civil rights intimidation and received a three-year prison sentence, followed by six years of probation.

Previously identified as the suspect, Walls was apprehended for placing KKK flyers on multiple properties in Columbia. He also involved a 17-year-old in the distribution, according to authorities.

The flyers contained racist and homophobic language along with threats attributed to the KKK.

