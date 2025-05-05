Man Accused of Fleeing Police With Two Children in Vehicle

May 5, 2025 – On April 30, 2025, at approximately 8:59 PM, a La Vergne Police officer was stopped at the red light at Murfreesboro Road and Fergus Road when a pickup truck in front accelerated aggressively, weaving through traffic and narrowly missing other vehicles. The officer activated emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, but the pickup fled, leading to a pursuit through city streets.

The vehicle eventually stopped at a residence on Harrell Street, where the driver, exited and initially complied but then resisted while being taken into custody.

A troubling discovery followed when officers learned that two small children, a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old, were inside the vehicle during the pursuit. Thankfully, officers on scene checked their welfare and confirmed they were unharmed.

During the booking process at the police department, police conducted a search and located a clear baggie containing a crystal-like substance inside the suspects right shoe, which he admitted was cocaine. The suspect was transported to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and booked on charges of felony evading, reckless driving, aggravated child endangerment (two counts), resisting arrest, and simple possession of Schedule II.

Source: La Vergne Police Department

