Man Accused of Assaulting Driver in Road Rage Incident in Franklin

July 2, 2024 – A man accused of assaulting a driver in what appears to be a road rage incident is being sought by police in Franklin.

The alleged incident occurred Saturday afternoon, June 29 in a parking lot near Franklin Road and Moores Lane.

The victim told Franklin Police the suspect approached his car window, upset that the victim had cut him off in his vehicle prior to the altercation. The victim told police that the suspect then punched him in the face, causing pain and bruising to his mouth and eye area. The suspect left the scene in what is believed to be a silver Toyota Tundra.

The suspect is a white male, who was last seen wearing glasses, grey shorts, and a green Global Motorsports t-shirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

Source: Franklin Police

