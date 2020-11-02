This fall, Mondays are all about mammograms. The idea of a mammogram isn’t something most people get excited about, but we are excited about the idea of staying well and spending a long, healthy life with our loved ones. Mammograms are an easy, fast and reliable way of doing just that.

Early Detection is Key

No one ever wants to find out they have breast cancer. It’s scary. But the earlier you know, the better chance you have to win the fight. If you are a woman aged 40 or over, the American Cancer Society recommends you get a mammogram every year. And by having an annual mammogram, changes in the tissue can be more easily spotted, even if those changes are normal.

Buddy Up

No matter what your relationship status, your job, your race or your age, you are not doing life alone. That applies to mammograms as well. Call or text your bestie and remind her to get her breasts examined. Empower her to keep you accountable as well. Find a place to make back-to-back appointments, then go grab lunch or get a manicure. Celebrate life together.

This Fall, Think Pink

When you think of the beautiful colors of fall, you probably imagine bright yellow mums or the flaming hues of the leaves, resplendent in oranges and reds. But this fall, add pink to your favorite fall colors! Pink is everywhere, even in sports like football. If you’re watching a game on Sunday and see pink, make yourself a reminder to call Monday and schedule your mammogram. Or remind your wife, daughter or significant other.

Mammogram Monday

Mondays don’t have to be bad days. And mammograms don’t have to be scary. This twenty-minute test can save a life… and it may just be yours. If you don’t know where to go for a mammogram, contact your primary care physician.

Your life is worth it.

This fall, get a mammogram.

Support Through it All

Pretty in Pink Boutique is committed to supporting those with breast cancer and their loved ones through the entire journey. If you are looking for a compassionate ear that will listen or if you have questions, please reach out. We are committed to your well-being the whole way through and may be able to assist or provide resources to help you.

Please contact us via phone or email us and let us know how we can help. Call (615) 777-PINK.

Pretty in Pink Boutique Locations & Contact

Maplewood Office Park

400 Sugartree Ln Ste 400

Franklin TN

Phone: (615) 791-8767

Vanderbilt 100 Oaks

719 Thompson Ln Ste 25010

Nashville TN

Phone: (615) 866-4102

Northpoint Office Park

2231 NW Broad St Ste C

Murfreesboro TN

Phone: (615) 866-4555

Hendersonville

131 Indian Lake Rd Ste 213

Hendersonville TN

Phone: (615) 866-4547