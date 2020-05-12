Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR)’s Fire/Arson Investigation Unit (FAIU) arrested a male subject Monday morning in connection with a dumpster fire at the Dollar General Store on John Bragg Highway.

Bryan Andrew Daley, 28, Bradyville, was charged with setting fire to personal property or land and vandalism. He was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center Monday and remains held on $3,000 bond. A hearing is set for August 10, 2020 in General Sessions Court.

Dollar General Fire

Kittrell Volunteer Fire Department responded to the store just before 7:30 Monday morning. They arrived to discover a dumpster on fire and called investigators to the scene.

According to Lieutenant/Assistant Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders, the FAIU conducted an investigation and determined that Daley had attempted to enter the store, but learned the front doors were locked. He then went around to the side of the building and entered the dumpster enclosure.

“Shortly thereafter, the fire was discovered by a Dollar General employee,” said Sanders. “At that time, Mr. Daley was still inside the enclosure.”

Sanders said FAIU arrested and charged Daley with setting fire to personal property and vandalism and mentioned Daley had other outstanding warrants.