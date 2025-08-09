Make Your Plans to See Dolly: A True Original Musical Before it’s Too Late

There’s something undeniably magical about watching Dolly Parton’s life story unfold on stage, complete with rhinestones, heartfelt ballads, and the kind of authentic charm that only comes from a musical co-written by the legend herself. “Dolly: A True Original Musical,” directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher with a book by Dolly Parton and Maria S. Schlatter, is as endearing and inspiring as the global superstar herself.”

And if you think you know the “Queen of Country,” this musical shows us details Dolly hasn’t revealed before. What sets this production apart from typical jukebox musicals is Parton’s direct involvement in crafting the narrative. This isn’t just a collection of greatest hits strung together with dialogue; it’s a deeply personal exploration of one of America’s most beloved entertainers. And there is a host of songs written by Dolly you’ve never heard before.

You even catch a glimpse into her relationship with her husband, Carl Dean, and how they met while she was outside of the Wishy Washy, not that far from Belmont University’s Fisher Center, where the musical is running until August 31st.

The musical runs almost three hours, and it goes so fast, you nearly can’t believe you have arrived at the end of the story. It delivers what fans hope for: an honest, heartfelt, and thoroughly entertaining celebration of one of our most treasured entertainers.

Grab your friends, arrive early to the show to see the display of Dolly's memorabilia and purchase merchandise.

