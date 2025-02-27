Make a Difference at the 14th Annual Special Kids Race

Join the 14th Annual Special Kids Race on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Murfreesboro Medical Center (1272 Garrison Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129) where every step you take makes a difference #ForTheKids.

This community event welcomes everyone—whether you’re a seasoned runner, casual jogger, leisurely walker, or a family looking to join in together. The course begins at the Murfreesboro Medical Center, guiding you through a scenic flat route that features the historic Stones River Battlefield and the beautiful Gateway Island. In addition to the race, there will be a Family Fun Zone, refreshments and activities for all ages.

Whether you’re running, walking, donating, or volunteering, your support directly impacts the lives of the children and families served by Special Kids. Sign up today for the 15K, 10K, 5K, or 1K Family Fun Run. We can’t wait to see you there!

More information and registration HERE.

For more local events like the Special Kids Race visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

