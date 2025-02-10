Major League Pickleball Franchise the Frisco Pandas to Relocate to Nashville

Major League Pickleball franchise the Frisco Pandas will soon call Nashville home reports, The Kitchen.

The Major League Pickleball franchise will change its name from Frisco Pandas to Nashville Chefs, as Jared Paul will be the General Manager overseeing the team’s future.

The ownership group, including Dude Perfect and NFL star Dak Prescott, believes relocating to Music City will help the franchise reach new fans and elevate its brand.

“The excitement and energy around pickleball in Nashville is incredible,” Paul stated to The Kitchen. “This city is the perfect place to grow the game, build a passionate fanbase and bring in new sponsors who want to be a part of something special.”

And you can be a part of the time. There will be tryouts on Wednesday, February 19th at The Kitchen’s Austin, Texas, headquarters. One man and one woman will be offered a UPA contract and thus be eligible for the Major League Pickleball draft in March.

Sign up for tryouts here.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email