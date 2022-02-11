Club to Play 75 Home Games at First Horizon Park in 2022

Major League Baseball announced today an additional three home games for the Nashville Sounds to conclude the 2022 season.

A printable 2022 schedule can be found here.

Instead of the previously announced regular season finale on Wednesday, September 21 at Louisville, the Sounds will finish the regular season at home on Wednesday, September 28 vs. Memphis.

Following an off day on Sunday, September 25, the Sounds will host the Redbirds for a three-game series at First Horizon Park from Monday, September 26 – Wednesday, September 28. The Monday and Tuesday game times will be at 7:05 p.m. and the regular season finale will begin at 12:05 p.m.

Season ticket members will be contacted by their individual ticket representatives to discuss adding the additional three home games.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail [email protected].